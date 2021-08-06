NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 273.75 ($3.58).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.75) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray acquired 95,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

