NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 305

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273.75 ($3.58).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 211 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.05. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07.

In related news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders bought 95,301 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 over the last 90 days.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

