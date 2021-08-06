Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NHTC opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

