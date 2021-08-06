National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases Earnings Results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties updated its FY21 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.81. 1,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

