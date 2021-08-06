National Bankshares Trims Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Target Price to C$15.00

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.50 price target on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Nexa Resources to C$15.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

TSE NEXA opened at C$11.05 on Tuesday. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of C$6.78 and a 1-year high of C$14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.31.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

