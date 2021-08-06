National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. National Bank Financial has a “Tender” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter.

IPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.45.

TSE IPL opened at C$19.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$11.23 and a 52 week high of C$21.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.