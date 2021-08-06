National Bank Financial Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$46.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CPXWF. Desjardins increased their price target on Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. iA Financial lowered Capital Power to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Capital Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.94.

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $34.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.97.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

