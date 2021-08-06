Nasdacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $193,755.95 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $193,755.95 and $7,515.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,479,688 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

