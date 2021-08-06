Name Change Token (NCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $370,632.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 116.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Plair (PLA) traded up 1,255,707.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00056381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.13 or 0.00879754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00097173 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 44,833,907 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars.

