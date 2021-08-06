Mysterium Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $63,588.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00058121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.16 or 0.00901131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00098872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00042549 BTC.

About Mysterium

MYST is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

