Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Commerzbank downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

MURGY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. 21,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,782. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.