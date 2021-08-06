MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTUAY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

