MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI opened at $627.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $635.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.46.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 96.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $2,516,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

