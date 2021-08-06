MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $21,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSM opened at $85.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

