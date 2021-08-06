Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.50. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 45,025 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.59.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

