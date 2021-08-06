Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 700 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after purchasing an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,425,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,265,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. 1,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

