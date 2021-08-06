Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $247.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $239.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

NYSE:MSI opened at $222.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $137.89 and a fifty-two week high of $226.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,655,000 after buying an additional 160,167 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after buying an additional 207,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after buying an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,329,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

