MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.21

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. Research analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 62.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MorphoSys by 51.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

