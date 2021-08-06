Morgan Stanley Takes Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,162,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,761,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of RLX Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $134,924,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $48,510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,429,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLX opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.91. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

