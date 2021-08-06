Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VTWRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.24.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

