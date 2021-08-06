Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $29,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE:DCI opened at $66.54 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.