Morgan Stanley Purchases 97,375 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 603,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Jabil worth $31,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,720. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

