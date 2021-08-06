Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 203.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 346,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AECOM were worth $33,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,178,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 32.9% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after buying an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,891,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. AECOM has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.