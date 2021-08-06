Morgan Stanley Has $30.89 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in APA were worth $30,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.06 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -300.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

