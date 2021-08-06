Morgan Stanley Has $30.53 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,698,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of SLM worth $30,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after acquiring an additional 81,347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.93 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.39.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

