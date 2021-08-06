Morgan Stanley Boosts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $98.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $74.09 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

