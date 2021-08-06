Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MVST opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Microvast has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Microvast by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Microvast by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microvast by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

