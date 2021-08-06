Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 30 on October 26th

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MGNS opened at GBX 2,330 ($30.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,240.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. Morgan Sindall Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,482.43 ($32.43).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

