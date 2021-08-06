Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,261 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,266,000 after buying an additional 3,586,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,839,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,995 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $130,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 158,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

