Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 7,514 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $20,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after buying an additional 131,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after buying an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,080,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

OTIS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

