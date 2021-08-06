Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1,191.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.42. 349,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.98, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.92. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

