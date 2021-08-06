Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

EW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.83. 19,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,938. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,408,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

