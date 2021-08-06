Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after acquiring an additional 255,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.23.

Shares of TT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.53. 8,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,311. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $113.29 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.90.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

