Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $50.76 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.1% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 77,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,081,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $205,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $15.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,709.55. 34,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,098. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,506.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

