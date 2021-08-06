Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 28,237 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.66. 73,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.50. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.67 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

