Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,814 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.