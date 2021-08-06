Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) – B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Monroe Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.86 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $231.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

