Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,626 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

TAP stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

