Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Dale B. Wolf Sells 2,500 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $10.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.64. 258,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,405. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.92. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,221,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 143.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,620,000 after acquiring an additional 222,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $47,376,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

