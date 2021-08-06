Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.87.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $199.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $83.07 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $393,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 317.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $203,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

