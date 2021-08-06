Mizuho Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 289.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,451,191 shares of company stock worth $526,247,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

