Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 3,436 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD traded down $6.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.74. 73,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,612. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $272.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of -370.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

