Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 595,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,136,250. The stock has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

