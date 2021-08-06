Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Reaches Market Cap of $27.86 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.86 million and $173,055.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $373.75 or 0.00920416 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00110356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00147570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,650.90 or 1.00110212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00824938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,547 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.