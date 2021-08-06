Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 50,745 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,745 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 119,442 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04.

