Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,318 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,946,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after buying an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.03. The stock had a trading volume of 166,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

