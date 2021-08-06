Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $47.25 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $47,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 88,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,509,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

VNQI stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. 2,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,775. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16.

