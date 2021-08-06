Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.60. 53,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,226. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.03 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $177.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

