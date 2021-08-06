Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 521,285 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 5,158.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,285 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $16,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMLC traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $30.72. 19,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.