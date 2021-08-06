Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

NERV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 122,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 82.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 113.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 438,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

